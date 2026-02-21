Sen. John Boozman Buys Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) Stock

Senator John Boozman (Republican-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN). In a filing disclosed on February 15th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Eaton stock on January 29th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eaton alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on 1/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 1/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) on 1/23/2026.

Eaton Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $373.05 on Friday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $408.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.33. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 14.89%.Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Eaton has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETN. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $442.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eaton

Institutional Trading of Eaton

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.26, for a total value of $4,178,513.82. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,821,519.54. This represents a 27.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

About Eaton

(Get Free Report)

Eaton (NYSE: ETN) is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company’s offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.