NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Shares Down 7.9% – Time to Sell?

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 332,438 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 135,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

NextSource Materials Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.27.

NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.59 million during the quarter.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials Inc is a strategic materials development company based in Toronto, Canada. The company’s Molo graphite project in Madagascar is one of the largest known and highest-quality graphite deposits globally, and contains SuperFlake graphite.

