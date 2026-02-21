Analysts Set Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Target Price at $83.00

Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $85.10 on Wednesday. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $71.75 and a 1 year high of $93.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is an insurance holding company headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey. The organization traces its roots to a regional provider of property and casualty coverage and became a publicly traded holding company following its initial public offering in 1999. Since its formation, Selective has expanded through strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives to broaden its product offerings and strengthen its market position.

The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of property and casualty insurance products designed to serve both commercial and personal lines customers.

