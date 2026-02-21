Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 236,628 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 46% compared to the average volume of 161,658 call options.

Ondas Trading Down 11.9%

Ondas stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Ondas has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard M. Cohen sold 25,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $245,162.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 197,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,632.08. This represents a 11.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jaspreet K. Sood sold 29,698 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $281,537.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 175,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,981.88. This represents a 14.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,406,605 shares of company stock worth $12,109,365 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ondas

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,767,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351,725 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ondas in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,479,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Ondas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,202,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Ondas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,123,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ondas by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,162,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,383,000 after buying an additional 2,920,071 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ONDS shares. Zacks Research lowered Ondas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Ondas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Loop Capital set a $10.00 price objective on Ondas in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ondas from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ondas from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

Featured Articles

