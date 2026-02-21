ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Stock Price Up 0.9% – What’s Next?

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,513.56 and last traded at GBX 1,512. 47,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 90,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,498.

ICG Enterprise Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £940.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,507.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,490.

About ICG Enterprise Trust

ICG Enterprise Trust is focused exclusively on investing in buyouts in North America and Europe. Through our experience, global network and focus on defensive growth, we seek to deliver attractive long-term returns.

