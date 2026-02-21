Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Upgraded at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $39.64. The company has a market capitalization of $189.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average is $33.80.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG is a leading European telecommunications company headquartered in Bonn, Germany. The firm provides a broad range of telecommunications and information technology services for consumer, business and wholesale customers. Its core activities include fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet access, television services and a suite of enterprise IT and network solutions.

Deutsche Telekom offers consumer products under well-known retail brands in its home market and across Europe, and operates extensive mobile networks including 4G and 5G infrastructure.

