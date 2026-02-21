Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Genel Energy plc (LON:GENLGet Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.35 and traded as high as GBX 64.57. Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 63, with a volume of 186,942 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 price target on shares of Genel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Genel Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 85.

Genel Energy Stock Down 1.6%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 62.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.32. The firm has a market cap of £173.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.20, a PEG ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genel Energy news, insider Yetik Mert sold 39,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 58, for a total transaction of £22,914.06. Company insiders own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer with a low-cost and low-carbon production asset in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and exploration assets in Oman, Morocco and Somaliland and listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel’s strategy is designed to build a business with resilient and diversified cash flows that delivers sustainable value to shareholders, and with the aim of restarting the payment of a regular dividend.

