Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.35 and traded as high as GBX 64.57. Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 63, with a volume of 186,942 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 price target on shares of Genel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Genel Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 85.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 62.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.32. The firm has a market cap of £173.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.20, a PEG ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Genel Energy news, insider Yetik Mert sold 39,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 58, for a total transaction of £22,914.06. Company insiders own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer with a low-cost and low-carbon production asset in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and exploration assets in Oman, Morocco and Somaliland and listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel’s strategy is designed to build a business with resilient and diversified cash flows that delivers sustainable value to shareholders, and with the aim of restarting the payment of a regular dividend.

