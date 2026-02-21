Insider Selling: Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) CEO Sells $1,264,882.14 in Stock

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) CEO William Bradley Southern sold 14,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $1,264,882.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 461,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,226,889.51. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, William Bradley Southern sold 21,252 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.19, for a total value of $1,874,213.88.

On Monday, February 2nd, William Bradley Southern sold 7,080 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $602,932.80.

On Thursday, January 15th, William Bradley Southern sold 14,166 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $1,318,571.28.

On Wednesday, January 14th, William Bradley Southern sold 55,346 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $5,073,014.36.

On Tuesday, December 16th, William Bradley Southern sold 1,318 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $112,530.84.

On Monday, December 15th, William Bradley Southern sold 42,514 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $3,666,832.50.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $81.27 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $73.42 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.44.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.96 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.39%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,048,136 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $326,927,000 after acquiring an additional 932,177 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 3,536,884 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $285,639,000 after purchasing an additional 737,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,171,315 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $175,355,000 after purchasing an additional 27,710 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,824 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $139,218,000 after buying an additional 332,794 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,624,489 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $131,202,000 after buying an additional 74,636 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPX. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.33.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

