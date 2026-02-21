Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Magna International from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Magna International from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Magna International from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Magna International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Shares of MGA opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. Magna International has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.37. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 1.99%.The business had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Magna International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-7.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Magna International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Magna International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Magna International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Magna International this week:

Positive Sentiment: CIBC upgraded MGA to an “outperformer” (from neutral) and lifted its price target sharply to $76 (from $56), a sizable endorsement that supports further upside expectations. Article Title

CIBC upgraded MGA to an “outperformer” (from neutral) and lifted its price target sharply to $76 (from $56), a sizable endorsement that supports further upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Raymond James raised its price target to $75, adding to the sell‑side momentum behind the stock after Magna’s better‑than‑expected quarter. Article Title

Raymond James raised its price target to $75, adding to the sell‑side momentum behind the stock after Magna’s better‑than‑expected quarter. Positive Sentiment: Barclays increased its price target to $67, and analysts from Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs separately flagged upside potential — multiple firms now citing stronger fundamentals and forward guidance as drivers. Barclays Article Morgan Stanley Article Goldman Sachs Article

Barclays increased its price target to $67, and analysts from Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs separately flagged upside potential — multiple firms now citing stronger fundamentals and forward guidance as drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target to $59 — an upgrade but still below recent trading levels, so its immediate impact on sentiment is mixed. Article Title

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target to $59 — an upgrade but still below recent trading levels, so its immediate impact on sentiment is mixed. Neutral Sentiment: Aggregated broker data still shows an average recommendation near “Hold,” indicating the analyst community is upbeat but not uniformly bullish. Article Title

Magna International Inc is a leading global automotive supplier specializing in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of vehicle systems, assemblies, modules, and components. Headquartered in Aurora, Ontario, the company partners with major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to develop technologies and solutions that enhance vehicle performance, safety, comfort, and fuel efficiency. Magna’s broad portfolio encompasses body exteriors and structures, powertrain systems, seating and interiors, roof systems, mirror systems, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The company operates more than 350 manufacturing and assembly facilities and over 100 innovation centers across 27 countries, serving customers in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Africa.

