Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Receives $9.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.3333.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aytu BioPharma in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research cut Aytu BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Aytu BioPharma to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Aytu BioPharma from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th.

Get Aytu BioPharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aytu BioPharma

Aytu BioPharma Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AYTU opened at $2.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Aytu BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.07.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $15.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 million. Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 28.22% and a negative net margin of 39.02%.

Institutional Trading of Aytu BioPharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYTU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aytu BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aytu BioPharma by 75.3% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 812,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 348,955 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Aytu BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Aytu BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aytu BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aytu BioPharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, licensing and commercialization of novel therapeutics to address underserved medical needs. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Aytu pursues a strategy of acquiring late-stage or approved products in areas such as urology, endocrinology, women’s health, pediatric care and supportive therapies. The company leverages in-house commercialization capabilities and targeted business development to build a diversified portfolio of prescription medicines and diagnostics.

Aytu’s marketed portfolio includes Natesto, a nasal testosterone gel for treatment of male hypogonadism; ZolpiMist, a zolpidem tartrate lingual spray for the short-term treatment of insomnia; and Tuzistra XR, an extended-release cough syrup formulation indicated for relief of cough and upper respiratory symptoms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.