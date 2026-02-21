John Christopher Shea Sells 54,357 Shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Stock

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) EVP John Christopher Shea sold 54,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $1,109,426.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,849.72. This trade represents a 64.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Up 2.1%

HCSG opened at $20.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.74. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $466.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,527,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 80.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,981,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,354,000 after purchasing an additional 882,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,309,000 after buying an additional 29,551 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 38.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,766,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,732,000 after buying an additional 487,608 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 240.1% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,496,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after buying an additional 1,056,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed an earnings beat and revenue growth — the company reported $0.44 EPS vs. consensus $0.23 and revenue rose ~6.6% year‑over‑year, which supports the bullish case. MarketBeat: HCSG profile and earnings summary

Q4 results showed an earnings beat and revenue growth — the company reported $0.44 EPS vs. consensus $0.23 and revenue rose ~6.6% year‑over‑year, which supports the bullish case. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying: several funds increased or initiated positions in HCSG in Q4, and institutions own a very large share of the float (~98%), which can stabilize the stock and support longer‑term demand. MarketBeat: institutional holdings

Institutional buying: several funds increased or initiated positions in HCSG in Q4, and institutions own a very large share of the float (~98%), which can stabilize the stock and support longer‑term demand. Positive Sentiment: Retail/insider buy: Theodore Wahl purchased roughly $178K of HCSG shares, a small but supportive insider buy. Benzinga: Theodore Wahl buy

Retail/insider buy: Theodore Wahl purchased roughly $178K of HCSG shares, a small but supportive insider buy. Neutral Sentiment: An EVP (Chief Revenue Officer) exercised options worth ~$282K — option exercises are common and can be neutral (could signal confidence or simply scheduled compensation). Benzinga: options exercise

An EVP (Chief Revenue Officer) exercised options worth ~$282K — option exercises are common and can be neutral (could signal confidence or simply scheduled compensation). Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reports for mid‑February show “0” shares / 0 days to cover and NaN changes — this is almost certainly a data/reporting error and should not be interpreted as meaningful market pressure.

Short‑interest reports for mid‑February show “0” shares / 0 days to cover and NaN changes — this is almost certainly a data/reporting error and should not be interpreted as meaningful market pressure. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selloffs: EVP Patrick J. Orr sold ~45,500 shares (~$0.9M) and reduced his holding by ~50%, disclosed on Form 4. Significant insider trimming at current prices can be read negatively by investors. SEC Form 4: Patrick J. Orr sale

Large insider selloffs: EVP Patrick J. Orr sold ~45,500 shares (~$0.9M) and reduced his holding by ~50%, disclosed on Form 4. Significant insider trimming at current prices can be read negatively by investors. Negative Sentiment: Another senior executive, EVP John Christopher Shea, sold ~54,357 shares (~$1.1M) and trimmed his stake by ~65%, adding to the negative signal from insider sales. SEC Form 4: John Christopher Shea sale

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $23.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc (NASDAQ: HCSG) is a leading provider of support services to healthcare facilities across the United States. The company specializes in environmental services, including housekeeping and sanitation, as well as linen and laundry management. In addition, Healthcare Services Group offers dietary and nutrition services, catering to hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and other long-term care providers.

Founded as a family-owned business in the late 1970s, the company completed its initial public offering in 1997.

