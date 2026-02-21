Brickwood Asset Management LLP Decreases Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. $MAN

Brickwood Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 712,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,698 shares during the period. ManpowerGroup comprises approximately 20.5% of Brickwood Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Brickwood Asset Management LLP’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $27,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $28.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average is $33.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.61 and a beta of 0.88. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $63.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. ManpowerGroup had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price objective on ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Argus upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAN

Trending Headlines about ManpowerGroup

Here are the key news stories impacting ManpowerGroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its Q4 2026 EPS forecast sharply to $1.13 from $0.97 — a meaningful upward revision for that quarter that could support upside to near‑term earnings expectations.

Zacks raised its Q4 2026 EPS forecast sharply to $1.13 from $0.97 — a meaningful upward revision for that quarter that could support upside to near‑term earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Zacks bumped Q1 2026 to $0.47 (from $0.44) and raised Q1 2027 to $1.09 (from $1.06), small but constructive upgrades for upcoming quarters.

Zacks bumped Q1 2026 to $0.47 (from $0.44) and raised Q1 2027 to $1.09 (from $1.06), small but constructive upgrades for upcoming quarters. Positive Sentiment: Zacks lifted FY2026 EPS to $3.64 (from $3.61), and published a long‑range FY2028 estimate of $6.28 — indicating analysts see substantial earnings growth farther out.

Zacks lifted FY2026 EPS to $3.64 (from $3.61), and published a long‑range FY2028 estimate of $6.28 — indicating analysts see substantial earnings growth farther out. Neutral Sentiment: ManpowerGroup announced updated executive severance letter agreements (governance/compensation update). This is primarily a corporate governance/legal housekeeping item; monitor for any context suggesting a leadership transition. ManpowerGroup Updates Executive Severance Agreements Ahead of Changes

ManpowerGroup announced updated executive severance letter agreements (governance/compensation update). This is primarily a corporate governance/legal housekeeping item; monitor for any context suggesting a leadership transition. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage explains a recent intraday rally in MAN (context piece on why shares were up earlier); useful for sentiment background but not new corporate news. Why ManpowerGroup Inc.’s (MAN) Stock Is Up 5.78%

Media coverage explains a recent intraday rally in MAN (context piece on why shares were up earlier); useful for sentiment background but not new corporate news. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut Q2 2026 EPS to $0.97 from $1.08 — the largest single near‑term downgrade reported, and a potential driver of downside in the next reported quarter.

Zacks cut Q2 2026 EPS to $0.97 from $1.08 — the largest single near‑term downgrade reported, and a potential driver of downside in the next reported quarter. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed Q2 2027 to $1.34 (from $1.39), and reduced Q3 2026 to $1.07 (from $1.11) and Q3 2027 to $1.23 (from $1.24) — a string of modest downgrades that point to some softening in mid‑cycle quarters.

Zacks trimmed Q2 2027 to $1.34 (from $1.39), and reduced Q3 2026 to $1.07 (from $1.11) and Q3 2027 to $1.23 (from $1.24) — a string of modest downgrades that point to some softening in mid‑cycle quarters. Negative Sentiment: Zacks slightly lowered FY2027 to $4.94 from $4.95 — a small cut but, combined with the quarter downgrades, contributes to today’s negative sentiment.

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) is a global leader in workforce solutions, offering a broad spectrum of staffing and talent management services. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has grown from a temporary staffing firm to a diversified provider of workforce consultancy, recruitment, and outsourcing services. ManpowerGroup is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MAN.

The company’s service offerings are organized into four principal brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.