Darden Wealth Group Inc Purchases Shares of 10,788 VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Darden Wealth Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 76,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 27,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 60,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $106.26 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.21. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

