Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $510.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALNY. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $479.00 to $376.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $408.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.96.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALNY
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9%
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 6.43%.Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 9,577 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total transaction of $3,475,110.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,452,215.46. The trade was a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 2,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.33, for a total transaction of $848,055.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,697.12. This represents a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 36,578 shares of company stock valued at $12,416,105 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,995,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $11,389,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,205,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6,368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 3,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported ~ $3.0B in 2025 revenue (≈81% YoY) with Q4 net product revenue of $995M and a 151% surge in the TTR franchise — evidence of accelerating commercial momentum that supports longer‑term growth expectations. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Reports $3B 2025 Revenue Driven by 151% TTR Franchise Surge
- Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity raised its price target to $429, signaling stronger upside in analysts’ models and providing support for the stock’s valuation case. Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $429.00
- Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “Buy” rating, and Freedom Capital upgraded ALNY to “Strong Buy” (reported via Zacks), adding buy‑side endorsement that could attract momentum investors. HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Freedom Capital Upgrade via Zacks
- Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts trimmed targets after the latest reports while still expressing confidence in 2026 growth — a mixed read that leaves upside intact but tempers near‑term estimates. Analysts Trim Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) Targets but Keep Faith in 2026 Growth
- Neutral Sentiment: Independent valuation pieces highlight a divergence between recent share‑price performance and bullish fair‑value models — useful context for investors debating entry points. Assessing Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Valuation As Mixed Share Price Returns Meet Bullish Fair Value Models
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling picked up this week: an EVP sold ~$607,447 of stock, and two other officers (Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald and Pushkal Garg) sold shares (2,041 and 2,242 shares respectively). Insider sales can create short‑term sentiment pressure even if they are routine. Insider Selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Sells $607,446.72 in Stock Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald Sells 2,041 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Pushkal Garg Sells 2,242 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.
Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.