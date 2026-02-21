Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $510.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALNY. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $479.00 to $376.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $408.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.96.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $336.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 196.60 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $366.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.44. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $205.87 and a 52 week high of $495.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 6.43%.Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 9,577 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total transaction of $3,475,110.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,452,215.46. The trade was a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 2,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.33, for a total transaction of $848,055.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,697.12. This represents a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 36,578 shares of company stock valued at $12,416,105 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,995,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $11,389,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,205,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6,368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 3,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

