Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.9750.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $14.40 to $14.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $13.10 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th.
Shares of PBR stock opened at $15.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $101.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.49. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $16.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0658 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 21.76%.
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras is a Brazilian, state-controlled integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Rio de Janeiro. Founded in 1953, Petrobras is principally engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, and operates across the full value chain from upstream activities through refining, transportation and downstream marketing of petroleum products. The company is a major player in Brazil’s energy sector and is a listed public company with global capital market presence.
Petrobras’s core activities include deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration and production, where it has been a pioneer in developing pre-salt reserves off Brazil’s coast.
