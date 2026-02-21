Genus (LON:GNS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,628.10 and traded as high as GBX 3,175. Genus shares last traded at GBX 3,135, with a volume of 55,584 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 price objective on shares of Genus in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Genus from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,300 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,350 price target on shares of Genus in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Genus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,216.67.

Get Genus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GNS

Genus Trading Up 0.5%

About Genus

The company has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,792.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,628.10.

(Get Free Report)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand. The company also sells bull semen and embryos to breed calves with various characteristics for milk and beef production under the ABS, Genus, and Bovec brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.