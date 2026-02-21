Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.00 and traded as high as C$5.15. Bonterra Energy shares last traded at C$5.15, with a volume of 29,602 shares traded.

Bonterra Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.00. The firm has a market cap of C$185.90 million, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.00, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.53.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp is an oil and gas exploration company operating in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company develops and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Bonterra operates in one industry and has only one reportable segment. Its assets consist of crude oil and natural gas assets.

