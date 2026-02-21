MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives $30.80 Average PT from Brokerages

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on HZO shares. Wall Street Zen raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Monday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 30th.

Get MarineMax alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MarineMax

MarineMax Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $28.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.85. The company has a market cap of $625.54 million, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.69. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $505.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.67 million. MarineMax had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MarineMax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

(Get Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc is a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HZO and is one of the largest recreational boat and yacht retailers in the United States. The company markets new and used motor yachts, sailing yachts, sport boats and personal watercraft, acting as an authorized dealer for leading manufacturers. In addition to boat sales, MarineMax provides service and maintenance, parts and accessory sales, training and education, and marina operations.

Operating through a network of sales centers, service facilities and marinas, MarineMax serves coastal and inland markets across the continental U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.