First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Director Buys $1,007,550.00 in Stock

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) Director Parker Kennedy bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.17 per share, with a total value of $1,007,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 206,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,884,777.87. This represents a 7.82% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

First American Financial Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of FAF stock opened at $67.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.77. First American Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $68.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. First American Financial had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 8.34%.The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First American Financial from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on First American Financial from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 121.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after acquiring an additional 28,666 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 414,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,180,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 182.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 43,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and diversified real estate-related data and analytics. Headquartered in Santa Ana, California, the company serves customers throughout the United States as well as in Canada, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Its business is built on the underwriting capabilities of its title insurance operations combined with comprehensive closing and escrow services for homebuyers, sellers, mortgage lenders and real estate professionals.

The company’s title insurance segment issues policies that protect property owners and mortgage lenders against defects in titles, liens or encumbrances that can arise during real property transactions.

