Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research firms have commented on LXEO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Lexeo Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

In other Lexeo Therapeutics news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 10,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $64,903.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 392,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,041.54. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXEO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 142.4% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,589,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 178,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 18,158 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LXEO opened at $6.29 on Monday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. The company has a market cap of $459.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.78.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel, precision‐designed therapies for central nervous system disorders. The company’s research platform leverages advanced medicinal chemistry to create next‐generation psychedelic-inspired compounds aimed at treating a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression and substance use disorders.

The company’s pipeline features proprietary synthetic molecules engineered to target specific neural pathways while improving safety and tolerability profiles over traditional treatments.

