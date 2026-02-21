Analysts Set Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Target Price at $38.38

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.5714.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ichor from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th.

ICHR opened at $50.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.16. Ichor has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $50.50.

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 53,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $2,451,735.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 53,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,531.52. This trade represents a 50.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ichor by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 286.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 39,476 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 105.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 117,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

