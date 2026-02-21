Brokerages Set Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) PT at $144.67

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.6667.

EXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 3rd.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXR

Key Stories Impacting Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 4.8%

Here are the key news stories impacting Extra Space Storage this week:

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $153.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $121.03 and a 1 year high of $162.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.86.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 28.84%.The company had revenue of $857.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 15.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.