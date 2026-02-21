Brokerages Set Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) PT at $144.67

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.6667.
EXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 3rd.
Key Stories Impacting Extra Space Storage
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — EXR reported FFO/EPS of $2.08 and revenue of $857.5M, both above Street estimates; net income rose ~9.7% YoY, supporting the positive market reaction. Extra Space Storage Reports Q4 & Year-End Results
- Positive Sentiment: Very strong FY‑2026 EPS outlook — management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $8.05–$8.35, well above consensus, which drives upward revision to near-term earnings expectations and supports the stock move. MarketBeat: EXR Earnings & Guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Acquisitions and portfolio growth helped top-line and NOI — company expansion and acquisitions contributed to revenue and same-store NOI gains, underpinning longer-term growth prospects. Zacks: Q4 Core FFO & Revenues Surpass
- Neutral Sentiment: Same-store revenue guidance is cautious — EXR outlined 2026 same-store revenue of -0.5% to +1.5%, signalling modest organic demand and making results more execution-sensitive this year. Seeking Alpha: Same-store Revenue Guidance
- Neutral Sentiment: Management emphasizes steady occupancy and strategic capital deployment — the earnings call stressed disciplined deployment into accretive projects and M&A, which may support long-term returns but adds near-term execution risk. Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Lower occupancy is a near-term headwind — some coverage notes occupancy dipped and that could pressure same-store performance and margin expansion if trends persist. This is the primary risk to the upbeat guidance. Zacks: Lower Occupancy Clouds Outlook
Extra Space Storage Stock Up 4.8%
Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $153.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $121.03 and a 1 year high of $162.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.86.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 28.84%.The company had revenue of $857.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.87%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 15.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.
Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.
Read More
