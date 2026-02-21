Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives $31.47 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.4737.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SRAD shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Sportradar Group from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on Sportradar Group from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Sportradar Group by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sportradar Group by 10,125.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Sportradar Group by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $32.22.

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

