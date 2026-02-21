Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Receives $9.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYO. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, November 5th.

Payoneer Global Trading Down 0.2%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $5.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.04. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $10.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ: PAYO) operates a digital payments platform that enables businesses, marketplaces and professionals to send and receive cross-border payments. The company’s core offerings include multi-currency receiving accounts, mass payout services and working capital solutions. Through its platform, Payoneer facilitates global transactions by connecting payors and payees across a network of local bank transfers, card payouts and digital wallets, supporting the seamless movement of funds in over 150 currencies.

Founded in 2005, Payoneer has grown from a small fintech venture into a widely adopted payments infrastructure provider that serves clients in more than 200 countries and territories.

