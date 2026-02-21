Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Receives $9.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYO. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, November 5th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ: PAYO) operates a digital payments platform that enables businesses, marketplaces and professionals to send and receive cross-border payments. The company’s core offerings include multi-currency receiving accounts, mass payout services and working capital solutions. Through its platform, Payoneer facilitates global transactions by connecting payors and payees across a network of local bank transfers, card payouts and digital wallets, supporting the seamless movement of funds in over 150 currencies.
Founded in 2005, Payoneer has grown from a small fintech venture into a widely adopted payments infrastructure provider that serves clients in more than 200 countries and territories.
