NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 9,793 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $875,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $80.41 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $57.67 and a one year high of $80.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap. SPHQ was launched on Dec 6, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.