First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF $LGOV Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,288 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $13,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $15,991,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 129,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA LGOV opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $682.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,636.94 and a beta of 0.33. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $22.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46,169.99%.

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation. LGOV was launched on Jan 22, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

