King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $4.59 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 58.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,303 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,381 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $290.11 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $606.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.85 and a 200-day moving average of $324.23.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The firm had revenue of $113.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore upgraded UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

