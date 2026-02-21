CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in CrowdStrike by 12.3% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key CrowdStrike News
Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:
- Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike announced an integration with Qualtrics to secure employee‑experience data, a product tie-up that supports cross‑sell and endpoint-to-data security use cases. CrowdStrike (CRWD) Teams Up With Qualtrics To Secure Employee Experience Data
- Positive Sentiment: Several bullish views remain on CRWD — many analysts still carry Buy/Overweight ratings and multi‑hundred dollar price targets, supporting longer‑term upside expectations despite near‑term weakness. CrowdStrike slides 7.9% as AI-driven “software replacement” fears hit cybersecurity stocks
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reporting in the past days has odd/zero values in some feeds (likely a data anomaly), so current short‑squeeze risk is unclear from that report alone. CrowdStrike slides 7.9% as AI-driven “software replacement” fears hit cybersecurity stocks
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent analyst notes and market commentary (e.g., Globe and Mail piece) provide additional context on growth assumptions and valuation sensitivity but are mixed in immediate impact. Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) and SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)
- Negative Sentiment: Anthropic’s limited preview of “Claude Code Security” — a capability that scans code for vulnerabilities and suggests fixes — sparked fears that agentic AI could automate workflows traditionally served by security vendors, pressuring demand/pricing for parts of the legacy stack and triggering a sector selloff. Multiple news outlets tied the CRWD move to this announcement. Cybersecurity stocks drop as Anthropic launches Claude Code Security tool
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution and a recent price‑target cut (Mizuho lowered its target to $490) and other valuation‑focused notes (including recent Hold moves) amplified downside sensitivity, making CRWD more vulnerable to negative headlines. Mizuho Lowers CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $490.00
- Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling activity reported over recent months adds a psychological headwind for investors interpreting insider flows as reduced alignment (though sales can be for many reasons). CrowdStrike slides 7.9% as AI-driven “software replacement” fears hit cybersecurity stocks
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CrowdStrike Stock Down 7.9%
CRWD opened at $388.60 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $298.00 and a 12 month high of $566.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $450.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.03.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at CrowdStrike
In related news, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total value of $1,385,820.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 76,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,145,319.08. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total value of $5,498,758.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 342,655 shares in the company, valued at $164,399,015.90. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 100,247 shares of company stock valued at $45,722,274 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.
The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.
