Uniswap (UNI) Price Down 1.9% This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $3.61 or 0.00005294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and approximately $203.56 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012008 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00081130 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 67.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000041 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 898,678,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 634,043,563 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 898,682,420.03663033 with 634,047,562.74653033 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 3.54417304 USD and is up 4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1405 active market(s) with $215,851,623.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

