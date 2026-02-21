Canoe EIT Income Fund (EIT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 13th

Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSE:EIT.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance
TSE EIT.UN traded up C$0.18 on Friday, hitting C$17.26. 318,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,470. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$13.28 and a twelve month high of C$17.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of -0.14.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile
