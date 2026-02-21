Canoe EIT Income Fund (EIT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 13th

Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSE:EIT.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd.

TSE EIT.UN traded up C$0.18 on Friday, hitting C$17.26. 318,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,470. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$13.28 and a twelve month high of C$17.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of -0.14.

The investment objectives of the Fund are to maximize monthly distributions relative to risk and maximize Net Asset Value, while maintaining and expanding a diversified investment portfolio, primarily through acquiring, investing, holding, transferring, disposing of or otherwise dealing with or in equity and debt securities of corporations, partnerships, or other issuers and such other investments as the Manager may determine in its sole discretion from time to time. The investment objectives set forth above may be achieved through direct acquisitions, investments or, at the election of the Manager, through exchange offers completed by the Fund from time to time.

