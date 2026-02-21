ZClassic Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $787.96 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $787.96 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.02 or 0.00379488 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008581 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/Telegram, Discord, BitcoinTalk, RedditWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

