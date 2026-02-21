Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Up 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.85 and last traded at $22.7780. Approximately 22,576,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 27,918,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

A number of research analysts have commented on HL shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Roth Mkm set a $13.00 price target on Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.04%.

In related news, VP Kurt Allen sold 52,219 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,118.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 216,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,604.31. The trade was a 19.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 207,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $4,030,679.26. Following the sale, the vice president owned 906,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,601,705.40. The trade was a 18.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,327,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,601 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 349.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 305,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 237,944 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company, founded in 1891 and headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, is one of the oldest publicly traded precious metals companies in the United States. Originally established to develop the rich silver deposits of the Coeur d’Alene district, Hecla has evolved into a diversified mining enterprise focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold, with by-product credits from lead and zinc.

The company’s principal operations are located in North America and Latin America.

