NEAR Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.27 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00001540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and $130.11 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00013513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000470 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,288,363,941 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,202,633 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The Reddit community for NEAR Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/nearprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,288,338,282. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.07060611 USD and is up 5.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 619 active market(s) with $133,639,819.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

