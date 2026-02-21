VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $225.59 and last traded at $224.65, with a volume of 611871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on VSE from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on VSE from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on VSE from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $222.00 price objective on VSE in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VSE in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.71.

Get VSE alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VSE

VSE Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE

The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VSE by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VSE in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in VSE by 946.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VSE

(Get Free Report)

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC) is a provider of aftermarket distribution and supply chain management services serving both government and commercial markets. The company’s solutions span a wide range of industries, with particular emphasis on defense, aerospace and transportation. VSE’s core mission is to ensure mission readiness by delivering critical parts, maintenance and technical support for equipment throughout its lifecycle.

Through its Distribution Services segment, VSE sources, markets and distributes replacement parts and components for commercial truck, bus, rail and specialty vehicle applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.