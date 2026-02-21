Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Shares Up 2.5% – What’s Next?

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $669.75 and last traded at $666.2970. 1,340,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,993,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $649.81.

Key Stories Impacting Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $464.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $580.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $492.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $612.50.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.3%

The firm has a market cap of $151.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $563.88 and a 200-day moving average of $501.83.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 285.7% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.