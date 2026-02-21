Optimum Communications (NYSE:OPTU) Hits New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Optimum Communications, Inc. (NYSE:OPTU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.5350, with a volume of 463464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Specifically, General Counsel Michael Olsen sold 250,000 shares of Optimum Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 1,496,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,043.20. The trade was a 14.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on OPTU shares. Benchmark cut Optimum Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup cut Optimum Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Optimum Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Optimum Communications in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Optimum Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.19.

Optimum Communications Stock Down 0.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $730.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04.

Optimum Communications (NYSE:OPTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Optimum Communications, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Optimum Communications

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Optimum Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,002,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Optimum Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,297,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Optimum Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,135,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Optimum Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,478,000. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Optimum Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Optimum Communications

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company’s video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

