Grizzly Discoveries (CVE:GZD) Trading Down 14.3% – Here’s Why

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 905,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 604% from the average daily volume of 128,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Grizzly Discoveries Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$7.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of -0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.

About Grizzly Discoveries

Grizzly Discoveries Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals properties Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interests in Greenwood Project covering approximately 180,000 contiguous acres in South-central British Columbia; and the Robocop property comprising of five mineral claims that covers an area of 5,864 acres located in southeastern British Columbia. The company also holds an interest at the Alberta diamond project consisting of two wholly owned claim blocks in the Buffalo Head Hills.

