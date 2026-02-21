Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX) Shares Up 17.2% – Still a Buy?

Lycos Energy Inc. (CVE:LCX – Get Free Report) was up 17.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.58 and last traded at C$1.50. Approximately 1,619,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 516% from the average daily volume of 262,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Haywood Securities raised Lycos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.65 in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1.60.

Get Lycos Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lycos Energy

Lycos Energy Stock Performance

About Lycos Energy

The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.10.

(Get Free Report)

Lycos Energy Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canada. The company operates heavy-oil development assets in the Gull Lake area of southwest Saskatchewan and heavy-oil assets in the Lloydminster area. Lycos Energy Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lycos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lycos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.