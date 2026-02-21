AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Up 2.3% – Should You Buy?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.72 and last traded at $86.40. Approximately 8,537,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 16,568,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.43.

AST SpaceMobile News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

Positive Sentiment: AST links its BlueBird-6 milestone to the funding move, underscoring operational progress (satellite milestone may support long‑term commercial case). Article Title

AST links its BlueBird-6 milestone to the funding move, underscoring operational progress (satellite milestone may support long‑term commercial case). Neutral Sentiment: AST SpaceMobile will host a quarterly business-update call on March 2 (management will take shareholder questions — could provide near-term clarity or catalysts depending on guidance). Article Title

AST SpaceMobile will host a quarterly business-update call on March 2 (management will take shareholder questions — could provide near-term clarity or catalysts depending on guidance). Neutral Sentiment: A market note highlighted a recent closing quote that outpaced the market on one session, indicating short‑term volatility in trading prints. Article Title

A market note highlighted a recent closing quote that outpaced the market on one session, indicating short‑term volatility in trading prints. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data in the feeds is inconsistent/zeroed out (the published figures show 0 shares and NaN changes), so short-interest signals are unreliable right now.

Reported short-interest data in the feeds is inconsistent/zeroed out (the published figures show 0 shares and NaN changes), so short-interest signals are unreliable right now. Negative Sentiment: AST issued ~$1.0B of convertible notes (2.25%), with expected net proceeds ≈ $983.7M (≈ $1.13B if option exercised); while this boosts cash runway, investors worry about dilution and conversion risk — a likely driver of selling pressure. Article Title

AST issued ~$1.0B of convertible notes (2.25%), with expected net proceeds ≈ $983.7M (≈ $1.13B if option exercised); while this boosts cash runway, investors worry about dilution and conversion risk — a likely driver of selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary ties the convertible financing and expected use of proceeds for general corporate purposes to the stock decline today — investors reacted by reducing positions amid dilution concerns. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ASTS. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank downgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $45.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research downgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AST SpaceMobile presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $52.94.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 7.2%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.14 and a 200-day moving average of $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.68 and a beta of 2.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AST SpaceMobile news, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $773,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 382,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,572,882.50. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $2,940,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,220. This trade represents a 89.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,015 shares of company stock worth $149,144 and have sold 2,354,621 shares worth $164,348,075. 30.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASTS. Vodafone Ventures Ltd bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at $397,413,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at $198,270,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 13.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,919,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,539 shares during the period. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,129,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,661,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,569,000 after buying an additional 1,425,199 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company’s core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

