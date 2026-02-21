Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,463,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,172,000 after purchasing an additional 151,984 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,100,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,595,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,721,000 after acquiring an additional 86,689 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,281,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,246,000 after purchasing an additional 172,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,442,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,599,000 after purchasing an additional 208,708 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $36,283,328.83. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,445 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,194.15. This represents a 75.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLT. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $297.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $253.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $315.76 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.04 and a 52 week high of $333.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.86. The company has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 12.10%.The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.