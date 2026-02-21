NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,947 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBND. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 727,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,654,000 after purchasing an additional 39,455 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 88,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,439,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,544,000 after purchasing an additional 113,343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $46.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.27. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $46.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.146 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

