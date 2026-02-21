King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Corporation $ROG

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.37% of Rogers worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers by 119.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

ROG opened at $107.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.37. Rogers Corporation has a 1 year low of $51.43 and a 1 year high of $112.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.24 and a beta of 0.40.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.50 million. Rogers had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 7.62%.Rogers has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Rogers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their target price on Rogers from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In other news, SVP Michael Reed Webb sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $127,181.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,618.75. This represents a 10.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: Rogers reported stronger-than-expected Q4 revenue and EPS, and management described a “profitable reset” on the earnings call, which supports a medium-term recovery thesis. Article Title

Q4 results beat expectations: Rogers reported stronger-than-expected Q4 revenue and EPS, and management described a “profitable reset” on the earnings call, which supports a medium-term recovery thesis. Positive Sentiment: Analyst take: Coverage/summary pieces highlight management’s actions to restore profitability and operational focus after Q4; this frames the quarter as the start of a reset that could be earnings-accretive over time. Article Title

Analyst take: Coverage/summary pieces highlight management’s actions to restore profitability and operational focus after Q4; this frames the quarter as the start of a reset that could be earnings-accretive over time. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings presentation and detailed call slides are available for review — useful for investors who want the line-item detail behind the beat and guidance. Article Title

Earnings presentation and detailed call slides are available for review — useful for investors who want the line-item detail behind the beat and guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Sector roundup coverage places Rogers’ Q4 in context with other electronic components names — helpful for relative performance but not company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Sector roundup coverage places Rogers’ Q4 in context with other electronic components names — helpful for relative performance but not company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Several unrelated local/regional items reference the name “Rogers” (obituary, museum exhibit, municipal stories) or concern other companies (e.g., Rogers Sugar) — these do not affect ROG fundamentals. Article Title

Several unrelated local/regional items reference the name “Rogers” (obituary, museum exhibit, municipal stories) or concern other companies (e.g., Rogers Sugar) — these do not affect ROG fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: SVP Michael Reed Webb sold 1,197 shares on Feb. 19 at about $106.25, reducing his stake ~10.9%. Insider sales can raise investor concern about near-term confidence and may have contributed to downward pressure. Article Title

Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) is a global technology and materials company specializing in the development and manufacture of engineered materials and components. The company designs and produces a broad portfolio of high-performance elastomeric, foam, silicone, adhesive and thermal management solutions, as well as advanced circuit board laminates. Its products are engineered to meet stringent requirements in areas such as electrical insulation, thermal performance and electromagnetic shielding.

Rogers serves a diverse range of end markets, including automotive, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics and industrial applications.

