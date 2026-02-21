NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GD. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on General Dynamics from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Rayha sold 4,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $1,524,212.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,997.44. This trade represents a 35.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total value of $6,818,971.20. Following the sale, the vice president owned 36,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,808.48. The trade was a 35.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $351.26 on Friday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $369.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $351.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.06. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $14.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

