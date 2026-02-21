Analyzing Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) and The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR)

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) and Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The Glimpse Group and Dave, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Glimpse Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 Dave 0 2 10 1 2.92

The Glimpse Group currently has a consensus target price of $2.62, suggesting a potential upside of 277.96%. Dave has a consensus target price of $303.43, suggesting a potential upside of 71.90%. Given The Glimpse Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Glimpse Group is more favorable than Dave.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Glimpse Group $10.53 million 1.39 -$2.55 million ($0.18) -3.85 Dave $347.10 million 6.87 $57.87 million $10.09 17.49

This table compares The Glimpse Group and Dave”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dave has higher revenue and earnings than The Glimpse Group. The Glimpse Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dave, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.4% of The Glimpse Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Dave shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of The Glimpse Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of Dave shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Glimpse Group and Dave’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Glimpse Group -50.18% -24.98% -21.99% Dave 29.85% 65.86% 41.56%

Volatility and Risk

The Glimpse Group has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dave has a beta of 3.89, indicating that its stock price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dave beats The Glimpse Group on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training. The company also provides Glimpse Turkey for developing and creating 3D models for QReal; XR Terra that provides immersive technologies for teaching courses and training; Sector 5 Digital for corporate immersive experiences and events; PulpoAR, an AR try-on technology that targets the beauty and cosmetics industry; and Brightline Interactive, which offers immersive and interactive experiences, training scenarios, and simulations for government and commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Dave

Dave, Inc. is a digital banking service. Its products include a budgeting tool to help members manage their upcoming bills to avoid overspending, cash advances through its flagship ExtraCash product to help members avoid punitive overdraft fees, a Side Hustle product, where Dave helps connect members with supplemental work opportunities, and Dave Banking, a modern checking account experience with valuable tools for building long-term financial health. The company was founded by Jason Wilk, Paras Chitrakar, and John Wolanin in October 2015 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

