NEOS Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,432 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 62.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Record Q4 and FY‑2025 results — revenue, FFO and AFFO improved year‑over‑year and GLPI beat consensus FFO for the quarter, supporting growth narrative.

Aggressive 2026 guidance — GLPI set AFFO guidance of $4.06–$4.11 per share (or $1.207–$1.222bn AFFO), well above consensus, which may support upside to estimates if delivery is credible.

Dividend maintained — Board declared a $0.78 quarterly dividend (ex‑dividend/record/payable dates disclosed), keeping a high yield that attracts income investors.

Active portfolio and accretive transactions — recent acquisitions and development funding (e.g., Bally's Twin River Lincoln, Live! Virginia land purchase, funding for Bally's Chicago) expand rental base and future cash flow potential.

Earnings call/transcript posted — full call transcript is available for investors wanting management color on guidance, pipeline and financing assumptions.

Short‑interest data in feeds shows zero/NaN entries (likely erroneous) — no actionable short squeeze signal from this dataset. (Report entries showed 0 shares / NaN changes.)

Insider selling and institutional reshuffling — recent reports note insider sales and large institutional portfolio moves (some big reductions and additions), which can increase downward pressure or create volatility.

Large funding pipeline and financing risk — management flagged ~ $2.6bn of future capital outlays and noted a difficult transaction/financing environment; execution and ability to fund projects without equity are key risks that could pressure shares if financing costs rise.

Potential near‑term dilution — the company notes an anticipated settlement of ~$363.3M of forward equity on June 1, 2026; investors should watch dilution and how proceeds are used.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 13,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $603,941.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 57,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,185.44. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,864 shares of company stock worth $1,650,906. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLPI stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.43. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $52.24.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.24% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $407.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.060-4.110 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company’s core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

