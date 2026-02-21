NEOS Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 84.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,206,000 after buying an additional 21,820 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 272.7% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 108,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,706,000 after acquiring an additional 79,044 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 33.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 65,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after buying an additional 16,156 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $3,323,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $118.05 on Friday. Genuine Parts Company has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $151.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 256.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 895.65%.

GPC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore set a $160.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

