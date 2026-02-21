Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $33.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Lincoln Educational Services traded as high as $31.49 and last traded at $29.84, with a volume of 533995 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.13.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LINC. Griffin Securities set a $33.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Northland Securities set a $28.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lincoln Educational Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, Director Kevin M. Carney sold 13,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $307,547.88. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,574.14. This trade represents a 35.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pillsbury Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,028,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 248.6% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 576,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after buying an additional 411,111 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 26.1% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,449,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,066,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 293.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 389,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after acquiring an additional 290,935 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,169,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $948.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.65, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69.

About Lincoln Educational Services

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company’s program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.