MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $238.57 and last traded at $237.8450, with a volume of 22962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $237.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised MTU Aero Engines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.87.

MTU Aero Engines AG is a German aircraft engine manufacturer headquartered in Munich that develops, manufactures and services commercial and military aero engines as well as industrial gas turbines. The company’s activities span the entire engine lifecycle, from conceptual design and development through production of modules and components to aftermarket maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO). MTU supplies parts and technical solutions for a broad range of jet engines and turbomachinery used by airlines, MRO providers and defense customers.

In addition to core engine development and manufacturing, MTU offers comprehensive aftermarket services including scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, spare parts distribution, repair technologies and fleet support programs.

