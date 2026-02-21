Manta Network (MANTA) Price Reaches $0.0711 on Exchanges

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last seven days, Manta Network has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Manta Network token can currently be bought for $0.0711 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Manta Network has a market capitalization of $33.06 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,227.05 or 0.99957043 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Manta Network Profile
Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,916,738 tokens. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork.
Buying and Selling Manta Network
Investors seeking to acquire Manta Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
