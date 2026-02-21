Manta Network (MANTA) Price Reaches $0.0711 on Exchanges

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last seven days, Manta Network has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Manta Network token can currently be bought for $0.0711 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Manta Network has a market capitalization of $33.06 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Manta Network Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,916,738 tokens. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork.

Buying and Selling Manta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 464,914,741.7451205 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.07293851 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $5,407,973.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manta Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

