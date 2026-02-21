Turbo (TURBO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $73.96 Million

Turbo (TURBO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, Turbo has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Turbo token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Turbo has a market capitalization of $73.96 million and approximately $9.44 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,227.05 or 0.99957043 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Turbo Profile

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Turbo is https://reddit.com/r/turbotoadx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken. Turbo’s official website is turbotoken.io.

Buying and Selling Turbo

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000. The last known price of Turbo is 0.00108919 USD and is up 3.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 326 active market(s) with $11,698,965.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Turbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Turbo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Turbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

